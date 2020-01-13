Nicole Kidman Says Awards Recognition for Big Little Lies Leaves 'Possibility' for Season 3

Big Little Lies fans might want to sit down for this one.

Nicole Kidman teased the “possibility” of a third season of the hit HBO series while talking to PEOPLE at the Critic’s Choice Awards on Sunday night.

“The [awards show] acknowledgment of that allows the possibility for the story to continue,” she said.

Kidman also praised the drama — which costars Reese Witherspoon (an executive producer alongside Kidman), Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Meryl Streep and Laura Dern — for having six strong female leads.

“Either way, these are great roles for women,” she said. “They are stories about women. They are reaching audiences that years ago they probably wouldn’t have had to opportunity to. And they create more work for all of us.”

Kidman was nominated for best actress in a drama series for her role as abused widow Celeste Wright on the show, though she lost out to Regina King for Watchmen.

Image zoom Jennifer Clasen/HBO

RELATED: Big Little Lies: Everything We Know About a Potential Season 3

Fans have been calling for a season 3 of Big Little Lies after season 2’s shocking finale.

Last year, season 1 ended with Bonnie (Kravitz) pushing Celeste’s (Kidman) abusive husband — and Jane’s (Woodley) rapist — to his death. And season 2, which focused on the fallout from Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgard) murder, concluded with an epic showdown between his widow and his mother, Mary-Louise (Streep), followed by the Monterey Five seemingly turning themselves in to police.

Kidman, 52, also previously confirmed she’d return for another season.

“I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas,” Kidman told News Corp Australia in a recent interview. “But we would not do it without all of the same people involved … even the kids.”

There has been no official announcement from HBO about more BLL, but Kidman and Melissa McCarthy are attached to showrunner David E. Kelly’s adaptation of Nine Perfect Strangers, another Lianne Moriarty novel, for Hulu.