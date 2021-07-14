Nicole Beharie on Her Health Crisis Being Exacerbated by Racism: 'People Use [Skin Color] to Justify' Mistreatment

Voices for Change is PEOPLE's editorial series committed to elevating and amplifying the stories of celebrities and everyday people alike who are dedicated to making change and uplifting others in the fight for racial justice, gender equality, LGBTQ+ rights, climate action and more.

Nicole Beharie is a 36-year-old American actress, best known for her roles on Sleepy Hollow and in 2020's Miss Juneteenth. She is currently starring on Amazon's anthology series, Solos. Beharie spoke to PEOPLE about her experience growing up and experiencing racism — and the changes she hopes to see in the future — as part of PEOPLE's Voices for Change series. Below, she tells her story in her own words.

Growing up, we moved around a great deal. My dad was in the foreign service. I lived in Panama, I lived in Nigeria, the U.K. My mom is Jamaican British, and my dad is an African American from Alabama.

So I saw a lot of different cultures and I think that's what turned me into an actor, because you move around and you need to adapt. That forms your character quite a bit. I was around people from different cultures all the time and I had friends from all walks of life, but I did discover that was quite peculiar in the United States.

Moving back to the States and landing in Georgia for elementary school [at 11] was the first time [I encountered racism]. I saw how differently the teacher would treat the black kids versus the white kids.

I had always been in American International Schools and you didn't feel it too much. But it was different- the expectation, the language, the level of authority and punishment, especially with young black boys. [I remember thinking], "Why is the teacher so rough with him?"

Even though I have black skin, I hadn't seen it, so I wasn't accustomed to it. And I was aware that I could be on the other side of it. It affected the way I moved. I didn't know what role to play or what people were expecting from me. So I became kind of an ass-kisser. I tried to be the ultimate good student. But you shouldn't have to be the most exceptional of the exceptional to survive. It was very clear to me that the world was not just.

In 2016, Beharie abruptly left Sleepy Hollow due to her battle with an autoimmune disorder. She later spoke out about unfair treatment on the set and the fact that she says she had a reputation for being "difficult" following her departure from the show.

Sometimes there are environments that are great to work in and sometimes there are toxic environments. If you have the bad fortune of also becoming ill in an environment that is not only biologically toxic but spiritually toxic, it can be very difficult.

There are medical barometers that say African Americans and people of color have a higher pain threshold and tolerance. It's something people would use to justify treating people a certain way and some of those things are actually still on the books. Some of that mentality is still in the culture and the way that people are treated in the medical industry — and at work.

It's really about people's compassion and perspective for what your body can take and if it matters. What happened to me on [Sleepy Hollow] was before we were having conversations about diversity and inclusion. I never spoke up but people knew what was going on.

But I think I went through what I went through so other people don't have to and that's the goal of me pushing it forward and speaking up. Every woman who thinks for herself is labeled difficult. But I don't take it personally. I try to move the needle behind the scenes.

It was a hard situation at the time but I wouldn't change it. I learned so much and I'm grateful. I just hope it gets easier for people who come after.

What do I hope for now? More inclusion. More real conversations. And actual action, seeing the diversity and seeing the way we're depicted. I do think those conversations are being had. I'm hopeful.