Nicole Ari Parker Was 'Yelled at' by Fans Who Thought Her Character Was Replacing Samantha in SATC Revival

Nicole Ari Parker is one of the fresh new faces in the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That..., but she wants to make it clear that her character is not replacing Samantha Jones.

The actress, 51, said fans had some passionate reactions to her casting as she spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about joining the ensemble in the wake of news that fan-favorite Kim Cattrall would not return to reprise her role as the sexually savvy publicist.

"When it first came out that I was replacing the Samantha character — which is not true at all, so please write that — I have been yelled at, and I've also been attacked with love," Parker said. "I've been photographed in places I should never be photographed. The fans are so excited and over the top. I had some idea of that because I am one of those fans but I had no idea [the extent of it]."

Parker also raved to the outlet about the newcomers playing "four women of color who are fully realized women with full lives."

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis with Nicole Ari Parker Credit: sarah jessica parker/instagram

"I'm lucky enough to have choice, not that I haven't worked for it, but I have it," Cattrall explained of her decision on the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast in December. "It's something I feel very lucky to have and I'm very protective of it. I wouldn't be any good doing something that I really didn't want to do."

In February, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys indirectly referenced Cattrall's absence from the show in an interview with TVLine, saying, "Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life."

The new 10-episode series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to a logline.