"It took me a few episodes to not be starstruck, but I had a good time," Parker tells PEOPLE

Nicole Ari Parker Reflects on 'Incredible' Experience Filming with the Cast of And Just Like That…

Nicole Ari Parker is getting candid about being a part of the iconic cast of And Just Like That….

While speaking to PEOPLE at the amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, the 51-year-old actress opened about up the experience she had filming season 1 of the highly anticipated Sex and the City revival.

"For me? Incredible. It was incredible," she tells PEOPLE while gushing about her AJLT costars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

Ari Nicole Parker HBO MAX And Just Like That... Season 1 - Episode 10 Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

"I just think being up close with the three ladies was very, just overwhelming for me. They were all even a thousand times more beautiful and gracious and generous and magnificent in person," she explains. "So it took me a few episodes to not be starstruck, but I had a good time."

As for what fans can expect from the upcoming season of the HBO Max spinoff, Parker is keeping mum about the series' second installment, saying she's "sworn to secrecy" — though she did reveal what she wants to see in the next chapter.

"More fashion. More happiness for everyone," she says. "It was a big transition for the first season and more surprises."

While it's a well-known fact that fashion is at the forefront in both SATC and AJLT, the shows' cast still gets awestruck when seeing the visions for their characters' looks come to life — like the moment Parker, 57, saw her show-stopping gown for the finale.

Molly Rogers, the costume designer who worked with Parker and the rest of the cast on the SATC spinoff, told InStyle all the details behind Carrie's eye-catching look from the Paris bridge scene during the AJLT, which concluded its run on HBO Max in February.