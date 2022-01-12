Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker wed in 2005, after costarring on Showtime's Soul Food for years prior. In 2014, the actor gave PEOPLE some of his best marriage advice.

"Remember when you used to date before you got married — [treat] your wife like she's still your girlfriend," he said. "You have to water the plant every day, not just once a week. [Give her] surprises, little gifts, notes, texts, flowers. Just little things, but do them consistently."