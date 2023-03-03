Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe Recall Their 2005 'Storybook' German Wedding in 900-Year-Old Church

The And Just Like That... actress and her Station 19 actor husband exchanged vows in Gundelfingen, Germany, where Kodjoe grew up: "Just like out of a fairytale"

By Dana Rose Falcone
and
Published on March 3, 2023
Boris Kodjoe Nicole Ari Parker
Photo: Courtesy

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe are reminiscing about their European "I Do's."

The actors — who are parents to daughter Sophie, 18, and son Nicholas, 17 — tied the knot in 2005 at a 900-year-old church in Kodjoe's hometown of Gundelfingen, Germany. "It was magical that day," Kodjoe, 49, exclusively tells People.

Parker, who recently relaunched her athleisure brand Gymwrap with QVC, couldn't agree more.

"We walked from the church to his Alma's house, and it was literally like we were Hansel and Gretel," she says. "I thought I was in a storybook. Just like out of a fairytale, a woman opened the window and threw flowers on us."

"There's all these beautiful Bavarian houses with the wooden shutters and the flower boxes outside the window," she continues. "It was someone who lived across from the church on that small street. That's the way it was the whole walk. Everyone walked back to his Alma's house."

While celebrating their big day, Kodjoe's mom and aunt made sure the nuptials incorporated German elements.

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
Nicole Ari Parker with her husband Boris Kodjoe. Mark Sullivan/BET/Getty

"They got this traditional Black Forest Marching Band to come in with the tubas and the horns, and then these traditional lederhosen outfits," he says.

"Lederhosen, like I'm from Baltimore," the And Just Like That... actress interjects.

"They put a dirndl on Nicole," Kodjoe continues. "Traditional dress, plunging neckline."

Parker adds, "That little tiny vest, the vest that goes on the top and it laces up."

To match his wife, Kodjoe put on lederhosen and a hat, and the newlyweds "danced this traditional wedding dance, which was terrible," he says with a laugh.

"Oh, it was the best," says Parker. The best!"

For Kodjoe, the actor says he'll always cherish one moment outside the church.

"She arrived in a horse and carriage, which was awesome. And I loved the food. I just remember the food," he recalls. "My grandmother made a 30-foot-long dessert table of homemade desserts. If you know anything about German desserts, it's just the best ever. There were cakes, tarts, and pudding. Just the most amazing desserts."

Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe
Getty

When it came time for speeches, the pair says their family members didn't disappoint.

"They were very, very special and funny," says Kodjoe of their father's toasts. "One is from Baltimore and one is from Accra, from Ghana, from West Africa, so the mixture was quite something."

Last Nov., Kodjoe — who was featured in the 2022 PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue — opened up about how he enjoys planning romantic dates for his wife.

"I gave my wife a sound bath for her last birthday. I had a lounge singer in our front yard serenade her and a chef cook her a meal on the terrace," he told PEOPLE. "That was during COVID, so we couldn't go anywhere, so I had everybody come to the house. And I had a masseuse in the house and a manicure, pedicurist. And a henna artist."

"I had them all come to the house and then just gave her a beautiful romantic birthday," he added.

Now, 18 years into their marriage, the pair still agrees they wouldn't change a thing about their wedding: "It was the perfect day."

