The show, written by American Vandal showrunner Dan Lagana, is based on a 2019 Texas Monthly article on Joe Exotic

Nicolas Cage to Star as Tiger King 's Joe Exotic in Actor's First TV Role

Nicolas Cage is heading to the small screen — and it's for an "Exotic" new show!

Tiger King fans will soon be able to see Joe Exotic again, but this time played by the Leaving Las Vegas actor in his first-ever TV role. Cage has signed on to an eight-episode scripted series following the life of the excentric zookeeper, according to Variety.

The show, produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, is based on the Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” by Leif Reigstad. It will follow Exotic (née Joseph Maldonado-Passage) as he fights to keep his Oklahoma zoo open — even at the risk of his own sanity.

The convicted felon became a household name after being spotlighted in the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

The role marks the first television series role of Cage's career. The actor, 56, is no stranger to exotic animals. He once owned an octopus and two king cobras named Moby and Shea. Altogether, the three pets were valued at more than $420,000.

The forthcoming show will be written and executive produced by American Vandal showrunner Dan Lagana alongside executive producer Paul Young.

Cage's show isn't the only scripted series on Exotic's life in the works.

Universal Content Productions is set to adapt the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic in a scripted series starring Kate McKinnon as animal rights activist Carole Baskin, Exotic's nemesis.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin.