Nicolas Cage to Host New Netflix Comedy Series About Cursing Called History of Swear Words

Nicolas Cage is f-----g coming to Netflix.

The actor, 56, will host a new comedy series called History of Swear Words, the streaming service announced on Wednesday.

The six-episode series, set to premiere on Jan. 5, 2021, explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science, and cultural impact of curse words.

Through interviews with etymology and pop culture experts, as well as historians and those in the entertainment industry, the show will dive into the origins of words including “f--k, “sh-t”, “bitch”, “d--k”, “p---y” and “damn."

Produced by Funny or Die and B17 Entertainment, the series will feature guest stars Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Bellamie Blackstone will serve as the executive producer and showrunner. Funny Or Die's Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, and Beth Belew and B17 Entertainment's Brien Meagher and Rhett Bachner will also executive produce.

Image zoom Nicolas Cage | Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix

Cage's new role comes after Variety reported in May that the Oscar winner was cast as Tiger King star Joe Exotic in an eight-episode scripted series following the life of the eccentric zookeeper.

The role marks the first television series part of Cage's career.

On the big screen, Cage most recently starred in the 2020 martial arts film Jiu Jitsu and lent his voice to the animated comedy The Croods: A New Age. Cage's next film role is the March 2021 comedy-drama The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent which also stars Pedro Pascal and Tiffany Haddish.