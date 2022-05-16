Nicola Coughlan Says Bridgerton Season 3 Will Follow Penelope and Colin's Love Story

A possible romantic connection between the long-time friends has been teased since season 1

BRIDGERTON (L to R) NICOLA COUGHLAN as PENELOPE FEATHERINGTON, RUBY BARKER as MARINA THOMPSON and LUKE NEWTON as COLIN BRIDGERTON in episode 101 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

BRIDGERTON (L to R) NICOLA COUGHLAN as PENELOPE FEATHERINGTON, RUBY BARKER as MARINA THOMPSON and LUKE NEWTON as COLIN BRIDGERTON in episode 101 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

They'll be the talk of the Ton.

Nicola Coughlan confirmed the upcoming third season of Bridgerton will focus on the love story between her character Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a panel conversation at Netflix's FYSEE Space's opening night ATAS panel on Sunday night, Coughlan, 35, revealed next season's plot for the first time.

"Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season 3 is Colin and Penelope's love story," she said. "I have kept that secret since two weeks into season 2. This is the first time I am saying it here."

BRIDGERTON LUKE NEWTON as COLIN BRIDGERTON in episode 106 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020 Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Penelope and Colin's possible romance has been teased since early in season 1 of Bridgerton. The pair have built a strong friendship, and Penelope eagerly awaits the day Colin sees her as more than a friend. Toward the end of season 2, the idea of Penelope as a love interest is planted in Colin's head, though in a group of friends, he says he'd "never dream of courting" Pen.

Plus, Penelope and Colin's sister, Eloise's, friendship is on the line. After Eloise uncovered Penelope as Lady Whistledown, Penelope's connection to the Bridgerton family may not be quite as strong as before.

Newton, 29, also spoke of the upcoming storyline, as well as the current love fans have for the idea of Penelope and Colin. In a conversation with TUDUM, Newton said he sometimes browses the #Polin hashtag on Twitter, just to see fan's thoughts.

BRIDGERTON (L to R) NICOLA COUGHLAN as PENELOPE FEATHERINGTON, BESSIE CARTER as PRUDENCE FEATHERINGTON and HARRIET CAINS as PHILLIPA FEATHERINGTON in episode 10 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020 Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

"There's so much love for that relationship. Which brings its pressures because there are people that are really excited about this story to come to the forefront," he said. "But also it really warms me."

Newton said season 3 may focus on the heartbreaking comment and how it affects Penelope, as well as their friendship to love journey. "I'm hoping that he has sort of a more sensitive side to him," Newton said of Colin. "I love that we are exploring a relationship that so many people have had, where you form a friendship and you get to know each other down to the core. Then it sparks something from there."