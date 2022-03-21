Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Opens Up About Her Fears of Being Fired from Her Role on the Show

Nicola Coughlan thought she could be replaced on the hit show Bridgerton after she was cast.

The 35-year-old actress revealed in a recent interview with The New York Times that she worried about her future on the series as she was still making a name for herself in Hollywood.

"I should have been like, 'This is amazing,'" she explained to the outlet of landing her breakout role. "Instead, I was like, 'This is fishy. I don't know about this.'"

Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on the Netflix hit series, said that "she had known plenty of actors who were hired onto prestige projects and then fired when the studio demanded a bigger name."

However, those fears turned out to be unfounded. "I'm happy to say that everyone loved her as much as I did," showrunner Chris Van Dusen told the NYT.

This wasn't the first time that Coughlan has opened up about her fears regarding her Bridgerton role.

The actress previously revealed on The One Show that she thought she would lose the gig due to not being able to walk in heels on set.

"Ellen Mirojnick, who is the costume designer on season one, said, 'You're tiny, you're too small so we're gonna put you in heels,'" Coughlan recalled, according to US Weekly.

Coughlan added, "I was just terrified to get fired because I couldn't believe my luck at getting the job. I said, 'Yes, absolutely.' If they were like, 'You have to wear a giant clown suit,' I would have been like, 'I would love that, yes please.'"

During her interview with the NYT, Coughlan also explained why she is "terrified" for season four of Bridgerton when her character is expected to be courted.

"I'm probably more comfortable being awkward and funny, so it's going to be a massive challenge for me because it's not my comfort zone," she told the publication.

Despite the challenges, the actress knows that she wants to continue to build on her success. "In a weird way, I feel like I'm just getting started," she said.