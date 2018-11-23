Polyamorous Pair Nico Tortorella and Wife Pose Nude at Thanksgiving Dinner: ‘Spouse and Spouse’

Don’t pass the turkey!

To celebrate their first Thanksgiving together as spouses, Nico Tortorella and wife Bethany Meyers documented the moment by posing nude in front of their dinner spread.

“Full course meal. tank full. my cup runneth over,” the Younger star, who is sexually fluid, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the pair strategically hidden behind their meal.

Meyers, who identifies as gay, shared a similar photo of the queer, polyamorous pair on her own social media account.

“Our first thanksgiving as spouse and spouse. I love you endless @nicotortorella,” she wrote, before sharing the sweet family story about a prominently displayed bowl.

“That corn bowl was made by my grandmother and it held creamed corn at every family dinner,” she wrote, adding, “please don’t tell her I used it for green beans.”

In a fully-clothed video shared on her Instagram Story, Meyers walked her followers through all of the items on their table this year.

“It’s complete,” she shared. “First Thanksgiving dinner that I made. First Thanksgiving dinner with my spouse.”

“I did it!” she wrote alongside the short clip.

Although Tortorella and Meyers don’t have the most convention of relationships, the 30-year-old actor recently told PEOPLE that they definitely sees kids in their future.

“Of course,” Tortorella, who’s also hosting a new MTV show, How Far Is Tattoo Far?, remarked. “Probably in the next two to three years. And we’ll have two to three [kids]!”

The actor also shared that although the pair didn’t live under the same roof in the months immediately following their March wedding, they have since moved in together.

“We have an apartment in the city and a house upstate, so we still spend a lot of time apart from each other,” he added. “And I think that’s really healthy for our relationship and any relationship, to keep that sense of individuality, even in a union.”

Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers Mike Coppola/Getty

The Younger star went on to share that their relationship hasn’t always been easy for their families to understand.

“With both of our families it’s always been a work in progress,” he said. “I think it’s one thing to come out as queer, and then it’s another thing to come out as polyamorous. Neither one of them has had that much visibility, especially polyamory.”

“We’re still figuring it out,” he added. “In terms of our own gender politics and queer theory, the way our own relationship works, I think what always comes first is that this is a work in progress. We’re still transitioning — I think we all are, in one way or another.”