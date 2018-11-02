Nico Tortorella Advocates to End Intersex Surgery: 'Change Your Hearts Not Our Parts'

Nico Tortorella is advocating to end to surgical intervention when a child is born intersex.

Over the weekend, the Younger star attended a protest in New York and shared several photos and videos from the rainy day to his Instagram account. In the post, Tortorella, 30, urged his followers, especially those in the LGBTQ community, to advocate for intersex rights.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

“we are responsible for queer people everywhere,” he began the lengthy post. “it’s time for all LGBTQ+ folk to stand up for intersex rights. our bodies our choice.”

“unfortunately still to this day all over the globe surgeries are being performed on intersex babies at birth and shortly after without the child’s consent to fit the recent historical binary construct,” he added. “CHANGE YOUR HEARTS NOT OUR PARTS.”

Intersex is a term used for a person who is born with “a reproduction or sexual anatomy that doesn’t seem to fit the typical definitions of female or male,” according to Intersex Society of North America.

Nico Tortorella

RELATED: Sexually Fluid Younger Star Nico Tortorella Opens Up on His Relationship with Partner Who Identifies as a Lesbian

While there are doctors who prefer to surgically intervene and assign intersex babies to one particular sex, many advocates, including Tortorella, do not support that decision and believe they should be treated with the same respect as everyone else.

“People with intersex traits have always existed, but there is more awareness now about the diversity of human bodies,” Tortorella added. “People with intersex bodies, like anyone who may be seen as different, sometimes face discrimination, including in healthcare settings as early as infancy.”

Bethany Meyers and Nico Tortorella Abel Fermin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Why Nico Tortorella Still Doesn’t Live with His Wife 2 Months After Their Polyamorous Wedding

Tortorella, who is sexually fluid, recently tied the knot with his longtime partner Bethany Meyers, who does not use gender-specific pronouns, on March 9.

Tortorella and Meyers, who have been together on and off for 12 years, didn’t live under the same roof in the months immediately following their wedding, but they have since moved in together.

“We have an apartment in the city and a house upstate, so we still spend a lot of time apart from each other,” he says. “And I think that’s really healthy for our relationship and any relationship, to keep that sense of individuality, even in a union.”

RELATED VIDEO: Nico Tortorella & Partner Aren’t Welcome at Family’s Holiday Celebrations As They’re Polyamorous

But Tortorella admits that their relationship has caused some tension with their loved ones.

“With both of our families it’s always been a work in progress,” he says. “I think it’s one thing to come out as queer, and then it’s another thing to come out as polyamorous. Neither one of them has had that much visibility, especially polyamory.”

“We have a lot of friends that are poly, I know a lot of older people that are poly — it’s been around forever,” he adds. “Like, since the Bible. But it’s just not something that’s really talked about and I think it’s really important for us to be visible and represent our community in a way that has never been done before.”

That being said, Tortorella says he and Meyers are learning together.

“We’re still figuring it out,” he says. “In terms of our own gender politics and queer theory, the way our own relationship works, I think what always comes first is that this is a work in progress. We’re still transitioning — I think we all are, in one way or another.”