Nicky Hilton Says Watching Sister Paris' Documentary Was ‘Very Emotional’: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is recounting the "very emotional" experience of watching her sister Paris Hilton's candid documentary.

In a recent interview with E! News, Nicky opened up about the first time she watched Paris' YouTube Originals documentary, This Is Paris, and how proud she is that her sister is speaking out about her past trauma.

"It was very, very emotional. We watched it for the first time," the fashion designer began.

Nicky, 36, continued on to say that she "snuck downstairs" to watch the film with her sister before it premiered online as Paris didn't want her mother to watch the documentary.

"She said, ‘I don't want mom to see it.' I was like, ‘Well she's going to see it in a few weeks when it's on YouTube for the whole world to see,'" Nicky recalled.

"We watched it together. We laughed. We cried," she continued. "I'm just so proud of her because going through so much trauma and reliving it with the whole world watching is very brave."

Paris debuted her raw and emotional documentary helmed by Emmy-winning director Alexandra Dean on Monday. In This Is Paris, a nearly two-hour film, the star goes into detail about the alleged abuse she suffered at boarding school in Utah — and how her trauma has carried over into adulthood.

Nicky went on to share that Paris' decision to open up about her past has already inspired many people.

"I've got so many messages today from people I know who've been through similar things, from strangers saying, ‘I'm so happy that I don't feel alone anymore.' I'm so thrilled that she did it," Nicky told E! News, adding, "I think a lot of people were shocked and just seeing her allow herself to be so vulnerable without the glam team and just so raw."

In August, ahead of the film's release, Paris opened up to PEOPLE about her decision to reflect on her past in her documentary.

“It feels like my nightmare is over,” she said. “And I’m going to watch the movie with my parents — I think it will be good for us, but emotional too. There are no more secrets.”

The former Simple Life star said she doesn’t have any plans currently to pursue legal justice; instead, she’s focused on raising awareness about other so-called behavior improvement schools that she says still employ as a practice the kind of physical and verbal abuse she endured for so long.

“I want these places shut down,” she said. “I want them to be held accountable. And I want to be a voice for children and now adults everywhere who have had similar experiences. I want it to stop for good and I will do whatever I can to make it happen.”