Nicky Hilton appeared with her mom, Kathy, along with aunt Kyle Richards on What What Happens Live Wednesday night

Nicky Hilton Says She 'Cried' After Learning Mom Kathy Hilton Would Appear on RHOBH: 'I Was Worried'

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is one protective daughter!

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday, Kathy Hilton discussed how her fashion designer daughter, 37, wasn't exactly excited about Kathy appearing on the most recent season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As her mom sat in one of Cohen's clubhouse chairs, along with RHOBH costar Crystal Minkoff, Nicky served up comments as the episode's guest bartender.

When asked by host Andy Cohen, 53, if Nicky has been tuning in to watch her 62-year-old mom on the Bravo series, the mom of two gave an honest answer.

"Do you want to admit something I've never admitted in my life, besides to my husband? When I found out, I cried," Nicky told the host.

Kathy interjected, "Well I knew you weren't happy! But what about now?"

"I've come around, but I cried," Nicky admitted with a laugh.

Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Reasoning with her daughter's perspective, Kathy shared one sweet reason why participating in the show has been worthwhile.

"This was like the worst thing that ever could have happened, in a way, but it's the best! Because Kyle [Richards] and I are back together," the reality star said of her younger sister, who was in the show audience for the episode, and their once-strained relationship.

As the live studio audience cheered for the sisterly reunion, Kathy continued, "And I'm not cursing and fighting and being mean to people."

Nicky then added, "I watch the show. I watch all of them! So I witness the craziness."

Kathy Hilton Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Credit: Bravo

Agreeing with Cohen that she had been "very worried" about her mom getting involved in the hit Bravo series, Nicky admitted that she was "pleasantly surprised" to see how season 11 has played out so far.

And while she has enjoyed appearing alongside the RHOBH women as a friend this season, Kathy recently revealed she has no intentions of joining the famous franchise permanently.

"I will never hold a diamond, ever. That I can tell you," she told Entertainment Tonight last week. "I have a lot on my plate right now and working on some interesting, exciting things. I wouldn't have time."

When asked about whether she will return for season 12, she teased "We'll see. There's 21 episodes, [in season 11] so there's another 15 episodes to watch."

PEOPLE confirmed last October that Kathy would be joining the long-running series in its 11th season. She appears alongside her sister, Kyle, who has been a part of the show since its debut. Their other sister, Kim Richards, also previously starred in the first five seasons of RHOBH.

Paris, Kathy, and Nicki Hilton Paris, Kathy and Nicky Hilton | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

In March, Nicky and sister Paris spoke about how their mother neglected to inform them about joining RHOBH.

"First of all, my mom was so shady about the whole thing," Nicky said on her sister's This Is Paris podcast at the time. "Pretty much every year this rumor surfaces: 'Kathy Hilton is joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.' And we're like, 'No she's not.' This year was no different."

When Nicky asked about the speculation, their mom denied the rumors and said, "'Well, they've asked me and I'm thinking about it, but I'm probably not going to do it.' "

Once Nicky and Paris, 40, learned that the rumors were true, the famous sisters didn't talk to Kathy for "a few days."

"I'm not knocking the show, I love the show. I am a huge fan," Nicky reasoned. "But if someone were to ask me, 'Do you want your mother on it?' No!"