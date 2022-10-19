Nicky Hilton Says 'RHOBH' Is Now 'Mean-Spirited' and 'Negative' amid Mother Kathy Hilton's Feuds

"When I watch one of those shows, I want to laugh. I don't want to be sad. So, hopefully, they could be a little kinder," Nicky Hilton said of the ongoing drama on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

By
Published on October 19, 2022 01:58 PM
nicki hilton
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Nicky Hilton Rothschild isn't a fan of the drama on season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The fashion designer, 39, opened up about how the show has changed amid her mother Kathy Hilton feuding with sister Kyle Richards and castmate Lisa Rinna.

"I used to love the light-heartedness and escapism of the program," she told E! News. "But I feel like, recently, it's become a bit mean-spirited and negative."

"When I watch one of those shows, I want to laugh," she added. "I don't want to be sad. So, hopefully, they could be a little kinder."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a>
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion. bravo

However, there are no signs of the drama slowing down as tensions reached a boiling point during the first episode of the Bravo show's three-part reunion.

Andy Cohen and the women of RHOBH gathered after the season 12 finale. Though Kathy was not in attendance for part one, a preview that aired at the beginning of the episode showed her later joining the group and calling Lisa the "biggest bully in Hollywood."

The episode teased drama between Kyle and Kathy, with a tearful Kyle asking if she could be excused from a toast and a clip of Kyle gesturing to her sister and saying, "I need to end up in a better place here with her than when she came."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a>
bravo

At BravoCon 2022 on Friday, Kathy told PEOPLE she didn't "have a problem" reuniting with her sister Kyle and her costars for the reunion.

"I couldn't wait for the reunion to happen," she said. "Everybody was dreading it. I couldn't wait."

Kathy also shared an update about the status of her relationship with Kyle, 53, after their longtime sibling rivalry came to head on season 12 of RHOBH.

"We love each other. We're family," she shared. "I think she's beginning to really see through things."

However, Kathy revealed while she is "not speaking" to her sister right now, she would be open to a conversation and is ready to sit down with her to discuss.

AltaMed Health Services' Power Up, We Are The Future Gala - Arrivals
Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards. Araya Diaz/WireImage

A source previously told PEOPLE there was "a lot of tense energy" between the sisters during the reunion following Kathy's meltdown during the cast trip to Aspen.

"They cannot reconcile, and it's all so complicated because nobody's backing down. Kyle has backed up her sister for years and no matter what she does, Kathy isn't satisfied," the source adds. "What we're watching is years of family trauma that hasn't been dealt with in a family dynamic."

Although the sisters have long had a rocky relationship, the insider says that this moment is "complicated" as it's the "first time" Hilton's two daughters, Nicky and Paris Hilton, have had to intervene.

Despite Nicky's comments about RHOBH, Kathy told PEOPLE that her daughters will likely be following the next two episodes of the reunion.

"They watch here and there," she shared. "I think they'll be watching for sure this reunion."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

