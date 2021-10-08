Nicki Minaj Surprises Real Housewives of Potomac Cast During Reunion After Asking to Host
Nicki Minaj joined Andy Cohen after asking to host the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion in July
Nicki Minaj joined Bravo host and executive producer Andy Cohen during the season 6 reunion taping of The Real Housewives of Potomac on Thursday.
"It's the Reunion I could never get away with! At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda," the Bravo host, 53, wrote alongside a photo of himself with the "Barbie Dreams" rapper, 38.
On her social media, Minaj captioned the photo, "GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP REUNION COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy 😌🙏😍✨ #Moment4Life yall better binge watch this season chile 😫."
The rapper's appearance comes after she asked to host the RHOP reunion on social media in late July, to which Cohen replied at the time, "I want to see this!"
RELATED: Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty's Alleged Rape Victim Speaks Out: 'I'm Tired of Being Afraid'
The show's cast members also shared their reaction to Minaj's presence in the comment section of her post.
"Yesssssss!!!!!" Gizelle Bryant wrote, while Karen Huger added "All right now" and Robyn Dixon shared a series of emojis. Wendy Osefo additionally commented, "Yessssss Queen." The current season of the show also stars Candiace Dillard Basset, Ashley Darby and newcomer Mia Thornton.
Although Minaj's fans, called Barbz, seem excited about the rapper's appearance, some social media users questioned Bravo's decision to allow her to participate in the reunion amid her controversial tweets last month about vaccine side effects. Minaj is also involved in a lawsuit recently filed against her by Jennifer Hough — a woman who accused Minaj's husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty of rape at the age of 16 in 1994. In the lawsuit, Hough accused Minaj and her husband, a registered sex offender, of attempting to intimidate her into recanting her rape accusation.
"They allowed her on set? Is she vaxxed?" one questioned in the comment section of Cohen's post, to which another person responded, "Not just that. she was just sued by her husband's r4pe victim, Jennifer Hough, for intimidation and harassment to recant her account."
Another added, "So she can intimidate her husbands rape victim and spread conspiracies about the vaccine but still get this invite? C'mon bravo."
RELATED: Emmys 2021: Cedric the Entertainer Pokes Fun at Nicki Minaj's Controversial Vaccine Comments
It's unclear if Minaj has gotten vaccinated since she tweeted in September that she would not be attending the Met Gala that month because of the event's vaccine requirement for guests.
"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met," she tweeted. "if I get vaccinated it won't [be] for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."
She followed up the tweet by sharing a story about a family member's friend who she claimed "became impotent" after getting vaccinated — a side effect debunked by public health expert Dr. Leana Wen and many others.
Minaj also said that she had contracted COVID-19 while working on a music video shoot. While telling a follower that she recommends vaccination for those who need it for their jobs, she added that she'd probably get the vaccine herself in order to go on tour.
RELATED: Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Denies Nicki Minaj's Claim that Vaccine Led to Swollen Testicles
With regard to Hough, the alleged victim is seeking unspecified damages in a lawsuit claiming that Minaj and Petty, 43, caused intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Hough alleged that the couple "directly and indirectly" intimidated and harassed and attempted to bribe her into recanting that Petty raped her. (The arrest led Petty to spend time in prison and now requires him to register as a sex offender due to his conviction.)
During Hough's first televised interview since filing a lawsuit, she recounted the day she was allegedly raped by Petty and the fear she claims she has faced since he married Minaj.
"Nicki is the one who personally reached out to me, in regards to helping her, helping them in this situation. And then the threats that I received because I kept saying no to every offer, to every suggestion," she said on The Real. "The last incident was when one of their associates put $20,000 dollars on my lap. And I still kept saying no."
A rep for Minaj has not commented to PEOPLE on the vaccine comments nor the lawsuit.
If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 connected to a certified crisis counselor.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.