Nicki Minaj Says She Wants to Host RHOP's Season 6 Reunion — and Andy Cohen Approves!

Nicki Minaj and Bravo fans, you might want to sit down for this one!

On Friday, the "Anaconda" rapper, 38, expressed an interest in hosting the season 6 reunion of The Real Housewives of Potomac in the fall — and executive producer Andy Cohen, who typically hosts reunions, seemed to be all for it.

"I'll be hosting the reunion. 🥳 lmk what y'all want me to ask chile🥴" Minaj, 38, captioned a teaser for the reality series on her Instagram page, with Cohen, 52, commenting below, "I want to see this!"

The show's cast members also shared their reactions in the comments section.

A rep for Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Minaj later posted about the exciting prospect on her Instagram Story, writing, "Don't move! Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty: My questions will be well thought out, too. Mixed with funny & epic, of course."

She also shared a message to her fans, called "Barbz," about her upcoming album and documentary.

"And Barbz, plz don't send me a million comments about the album & doc chile just lemme have my moment," she wrote. "We almost there. Promise. Not lying this time. Love you."

Cohen reposted the slide on his own Story, adding, "Nicki is not playing."

In another Instagram Story post, Minaj shared a screenshot of her text messages with someone named "Joe Publicist" on her phone.

"Andy Cohen said he would gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion. Tapes around October," he wrote in one message, to which Minaj excitedly replied.

"Would be a really f------ funny moment," he added in a second text. "I like this idea."

"YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS," she responded. "I WANT TO DO IT."