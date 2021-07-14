Nickelodeon CEO Teases Fairly OddParents Live-Action Series at Paramount+: It's 'a Hybrid' Show

Nickelodeon President and CEO Brian Robbins said that "the fairies are animated and all the humans are live actors"

Paramount+ is continuing its nostalgia kick as it turns The Fairly OddParents into a live-action series.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nickelodeon President and CEO Brian Robbins explained how the cartoon will be reimagined for the ViacomCBS streaming service. The upcoming series — which will have a 13-episode first season — is currently in production in Los Angeles and is slated to premiere on Paramount+ later this year.

"The Fairly OddParents show is a hybrid so that the fairies are animated and all the humans are live actors," Robbins, 57, told the publication. "You can't do it a hundred times but that's it for right now."

The Fairly OddParents revival will pick up years after its predecessor ended, according to the news outlet. Timmy Turner's cousin, Vivian "Viv" Turner (Audrey Grace Marshall), and her stepbrother, Roy Ragland (Tyler Wladis), will navigate their lives in Dimmsdale with their fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, beside them.

Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris will continue to lend their voices to Wanda and Cosmo, respectively. Laura Bell Bundy, Ryan-James Hatanaka and Imogen Cohen are also in the cast.

In addition to The Fairly OddParents revival, Robbins confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that a live-action Blue's Clues movie, Blue's Clues & You!, and Loud House Christmas movie are heading to Paramount+ as well.

The Fairly OddParents ran for 10 seasons on Nickelodeon from 2001 to 2017. Created by Butch Hartman, the Emmy-winning animated series followed 10-year-old boy Timmy Turner (voiced by Tara Strong) navigating the ups and downs of life with the help of his two fairy godparents, Cosmo and Wanda.

The show's success resulted in the release of three live-action TV films: A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner! (2011), A Fairly Odd Christmas (2012) and A Fairly Odd Summer (2014). Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell starred as Timmy Turner. (Bell, 35, was sentenced earlier this week to two years of probation and 200 community service hours after being arrested in June for attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.)

The Fairly OddParents live-action remake was first announced in February alongside a Dora the Explorer live-action reboot, but details had yet to be revealed.