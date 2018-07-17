Nickelodeon Is Relaunching the Iconic Rugrats with a New Show and Live-Action Film

Rugrats is coming back in a big way!

The iconic TV series is relaunching with not only new episodes but also a live-action film with CGI characters.

Viacom announced it was reviving the series with 26 episodes from Nickelodeon and a film from Paramount Players on Tuesday starring beloved characters Tommy, Chuckie, twins Phil and Lil, Susie and Angelica.

The Rugrats movie is set for release on Nov. 13, 2020.

The series follows a group of toddlers living their day-to-day lives through a series of adventures spawned by their imaginations.

Rugrats

The original show premiered in August 1991 and became a fan favorite among a generation of viewers with a total of nine seasons.

Fans of the show also enjoyed three previous films made from the series, including 1998’s The Rugrats Movie, 2000’s Rugrats in Paris: The Movie and 2003’s Rugrats Go Wild.

“Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures,” Sarah Levy, COO of Viacom Media Networks, said in a statement.

“What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies,” she continued. “We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals.”

Rugrats isn’t the only show Nickelodeon is bringing back. Blue’s Clues, Rocky’s Modern Life, and Invader Zim will also be returning, while the network also aired a Hey Arnold! special in 2017.