Nickelodeon Sets Double Dare Premiere Date — and Taps Original Host Marc Summers

Start mixing the slime!

More than 20 years after Double Dare went off the airwaves, Nickelodeon is bringing the hit kids’ game show back to TV.

The network announced a June 25 premiere date Tuesday and revealed original host Marc Summers will return to provide “color commentary” on the challenges. Meanwhile, actress Liza Koshy will take over hosting duties.

Gavin Bond/Nickelodeon

“I can’t think of many shows like Double Dare that have the ability to bond people together —those who grew up watching the original series can now pass along their love for this game show to today’s kids,” Summers, who led the show from 1986-1993, said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be a part of this reboot.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

He divulged the original recipe for slime to PEOPLE in December 2017: vanilla pudding, apple sauce and green food dye.

“The insurance company made us guarantee if any of this got in the kids’ mouths it was edible,” he explained with a laugh. “And it tasted good, and it smelled great.”

Double Dare will premiere June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.