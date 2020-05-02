Premiering this fall, the series is Nickelodeon’s first production with Imagine Kids+Family

Watch the First Trailer for Nickelodeon's New Live-Action Series The Astronauts

Nickelodeon is giving kids a peek at their upcoming new show The Astronauts.

In a new trailer shared exclusively with PEOPLE, a group of kids embark on "the adventure of a lifetime when they are mistakenly launched into space."

The series is Nickelodeon's first production with Imagine Kids+Family and is set to premiere this fall.

According to a synopsis, the group of kids end up in space after gathering to watch the spaceship Odyssey II — that's being launched to investigate a mysterious asteroid passing by Earth — and sneak onto the ship.

Starring in the new show (executive produced by Imagine Entertainment Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard and Imagine Kids+Family President Stephanie Sperber) are Miya Cech, Bryce Gheisar, Keith L. Williams, Kayden Grace Swan, Ben Daon and Paige Howard.

