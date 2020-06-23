Alicia Keys to Host Nickelodeon's Nick News Black Lives Matter Special on Race and Inclusivity

The hourlong program will amplify the voices and experiences of Black kids across the country

Nick News is returning to tap into an important global discussion.

Nickelodeon announced on Tuesday that the heralded children's program will premiere a special hourlong presentation on Monday: Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special.

Hosted by Alicia Keys, the special will amplify the voices and experiences of Black kids across the country amid nationwide demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality, which were sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Said Keys, "I've had a vision of a forum that can engage kids during this time and help to focus our attention on how they might be feeling, and this Nick News special is it!"

"Talking about race can be sensitive and uncomfortable; and sometimes we try to protect our children from racism they are already experiencing," she continued. "But honestly, there is no way around this topic if we want to move forward in any kind of meaningful way. What's happening in the world is not just a problem for the Black community, it's all of our problem and we ALL have to care about it in order to change it! This is such an important, vulnerable, honest and beautiful conversation, and I know many families may be searching for the right way to enter it. Let's really deep dive together."

The special will feature the co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi answering questions from real kids; offer tools for families to have constructive conversations about race and inclusivity; and highlight teen activists who are fighting racial injustice.

Additional special guests include 12-year-old singer and viral sensation, Keedron Bryant; Ibram X. Kendi, author of Antiracist Baby; Jade Fuller, Nya Collins, Zee Thomas, Kennedy Green, Emma Rose Smith and Mikayla Smith, the Nashville teens who founded Teens4Equality; social media star Tabitha Brown and her family; and family therapist Dr. George James.

A discussion guide as well as anti-racism resources, made in partnership with The Conscious Kid and Dr. James, will be available on nickhelps.com and Nickelodeon's social channels following the premiere.

Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special is executive produced by Fernita Wynn and Emmy and Peabody Award-winner Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, with Wynn also serving as showrunner.

The episode is the first of a series of Nick News specials that will air on Nickelodeon in the coming months. The original Nick News, created, written, and anchored by Linda Ellerbee, aired on the network for 25 years until Ellerbee retired in 2016.

Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special premieres Monday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons. The special will be available on Nickelodeon YouTube, Nick On Demand, the Nick App and the Nick Pluto TV channel following the premiere.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: