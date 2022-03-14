Nick Viall Teases Clayton Echard's 'Insane' Bachelor Finale, Calls Past Season's Drama 'Childs Play'

The Bachelor's two-part finale airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

It might really be the most dramatic Bachelor finale ever.

After watching an early screener of Clayton Echard's Bachelor finale, Nick Viall hinted at the drama to come in a TikTok video, calling the final two episodes "insane."

"It is nuts. Insane," he said. "Do you guys remember the debacle that was Ayre's season or Colton's fence jump, or the Peter craziness — child's play compared to what I just witnessed."

While Viall didn't reveal any specific spoilers from the upcoming episodes, he did say that the drama kicks off as soon as the episode starts.

"Most of the time I'm just shaking my head in disbelief," he said of watching the finale. "And then, there are some iconic moments."

Viall concluded by claiming that the conclusion to Echard's season "will be the most talked-about finale ever."

"You have to watch it," he said. "It's nuts."

As fans know, last week featured an intense exchange between Echard and one of his front-runners, Susie, after she learned he was previously intimate with fellow contenders Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. After Susie said she likely couldn't "get past" him sleeping with her castmates, Echard said he felt as if she dropped a "bombshell" on him and she should have told him about her "huge dealbreaker" sooner.

Echard then sent Susie home, saying that "anything" else she said to him at that point "doesn't matter anymore."

After the episode aired, Echard faced backlash for his behavior during the argument. He addressed their argument on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast — and revealed that he regrets how harshly he handled the situation.

"I did not handle it well. I didn't. I mean, it was not handled maturely," he said. "I raised my voice to her. I was grasping at straws. I was trying to find anything that I could at that point to get her to stay. Like, I just wanted her to give me a chance. I went through this gauntlet of emotions."

As for the drama, Echard previously told PEOPLE (The TV Show!) that in an attempt to make sure no one was "blindsided" by his decisions, he caused the drama himself.

"I just want to make sure that again, at the end of all this, no one's blindsided, there's no drama," he said. "That's all I was focused on. I was like, 'Please, let there not be drama.' And yeah, as people have seen in promos and such, I found a way to run right into all the drama. It was my own doing. So I have to take full credibility for that."

A preview for this week's finale sees Echard "broken" after telling Rachel, 25, and Gabby, 31, he loved them both and was intimate with them too. His own father, Brian, even told Echard he "screwed the pooch" in this situation.

"I wish I never would've fallen in love," he told his parents in a shaky voice.