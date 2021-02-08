Nick Viall Says He's 'Super Happy' with Girlfriend Natalie Joy: She 'Makes Me Want to Be Better'

Nick Viall is offering some insight into his relationship with girlfriend Natalie Joy.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Viall Files, the former Bachelor star said he's "super happy" with the surgical technologist.

"Yeah, I'm in a relationship. It's fun," he told guest Esther Povitsky. "It's great."

"I have those moments of gratitude and thankfulness," he added. "There's moments where I'm like, 'You're really great and I'm really happy you're a part of my life.'"

Viall, 40, did not specify when he started dating Joy, but revealed that the two first connected via social media after she slid into his Instagram direct messages. "It was very romantic," he joked. "It's kind of the meet-cute you want."

After meeting, Viall said he was instantly drawn to Joy's confidence and laid-back personality.

"Between the two of us, I am easily the most dramatic. I'm the drama queen," he said. "She is a voice of reason, which is a breath of fresh air."

"She might have the highest amount of character in anyone I've dated," he continued. "She's always present with what's going on in the world ... She's always helping people out."

"She does make me want to be better," he added.

While the couple is going strong now, Viall admitted that the two weren't exclusive right away — and it almost cost him the relationship.

"I think we were both unsure based on where we were in each other's lives. Then we just kept hanging out," he said. "She finally got to the point where she was like, 'I want to date,' and I was like, 'I don't know.'"

Viall said it took Joy confronting him with the idea of her walking away to realize that he wanted to be with her.

"She took the advice I've told a lot of people on this podcast and said, 'Okay. This is what I want. It's fine, no big deal. I'm going to go do my thing,'" he explained. "She did, and I was like, 'What?' She's very chill. She's very confident in the most chill way."

Last month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair have been in a relationship since last year. "She's great for him," the source said.