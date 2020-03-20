The Bachelor's Nick Viall Shoots Down Kelley Flanagan Dating Rumors After Posting Flirty Photo

Nick Viall is setting the record straight.

Viall addressed rumors that he’s dating fellow Bachelor Nation member Kelley Flanagan during the latest episode of his podcast Viall Files, insisting the two are “just friends.” Viall, 39, and Flanagan, 28, spent time together recently at an event in Los Angeles.

“She’s a nice person, she didn’t disappoint in person, I thought she’d be cool in person,” Viall said of meeting Flanagan. “Everyone likes to think there’s always something going on, and there’s not.” “I really enjoyed getting to meet Kelley,” he added, calling her “wonderful.”Flanagan competed in Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, making it to the final six. Viall, of course, appeared on The Bachelorette (twice) and Bachelor in Paradise before becoming the Bachelor in 2017. The two sent romance rumors flying when they posed for a photo together and Viall posted the flirty shot to his Instagram account.https://www.instagram.com/p/B9p1QN0nTaE/RELATED: Peter Weber Can Add His Season to the List of the Most Dramatic Bachelor Finales in Franchise History

“She’s not with Peter,” he captioned the photo.

Of course, it didn’t take long for Viall’s friends to jump in the comments.

“Loved seeing you guys get so cozy last night,” Bachelor host Chris Harrison commented. “Here for it.”

Bachelor in Paradise‘s Dean Unglert also commented, “OMG DATE.”

While Viall insisted the two are not romantically involved, he admitted he was “totally aware” of what people might say when he posted the photo.

Viall and Flanagan aren’t the only Bachelor Nation stars spending time together. Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are practicing social distancing together in Florida.

They first reunited earlier this month in Cameron’s hometown after his mom died of a brain aneurysm at the age of 55. A source told PEOPLE at the time that it “meant a lot to him that she came to support him in his time of need.”

Image zoom SplashNews.com

RELATED: Bachelorette Exes Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown Work Out Together in Florida

Over the weekend, Brown traveled back to Florida, where Cameron was seen picking her up at Palm Beach International Airport.

On Tuesday, the two were photographed hitting the beach with friends for a game of volleyball. That same day, they both starred in a TikTok video with the rest of the self-proclaimed “quarantine crew.”

The “quarantine” likely refers to Americans’ efforts to self-isolate and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). However, unless someone is experiencing possible symptoms of the virus, the correct term is “social distancing.” The idea is to stay indoors as much as possible, avoid large groups (current guidance from the federal government recommends that Americans do not congregate in groups larger than 10).

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.