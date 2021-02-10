Nick Viall Shares Video of Girlfriend Natalie Joy — and Bachelor Nation Stars Celebrate Their Relationship

"There you go dude!!! Pumped for you brother," former Bachelor Ben Higgins wrote in a comment

A round of applause for Nick Viall and Natalie Joy!

The Bachelor-turned-podcaster shared a video of Joy — who made their relationship Instagram official last month — on Instagram Tuesday, set to audio of an audience clapping.

"Ladies and gentlemen... Her," Viall, 40, captioned the video of Joy lounging on the couch reading a book. When she noticed the camera on her, Joy gave a little bow of her head, which was wrapped up in a towel.

Viall then turned the camera to his face, sporting a big smile.

Other Bachelor Nation stars were quick to congratulate the Viall on his relationship.

"There you go dude!!! Pumped for you brother," former Bachelor Ben Higgins wrote in a comment.

Chris Bukowski, who narrowly beats Viall for most Bachelor franchise appearances, chimed in, writing "Happy for you pal."

Fellow Bachelor in Paradise season three alums Wells Adams and Jared Haibon also shared their support. Adams left two heart-eyed emojis on the post, and Haibon dropped two red hearts.

The couple first became Instagram official in January when Joy, a surgical technologist, shared a playful video on her Instagram Story of Viall using virtual reality goggles.

In the video, she approached the former Bachelor and tried to give him a kiss. Viall, who was clearly immersed in the virtual reality game, laughed and said "you're freaking me out."

A source told PEOPLE last month that the pair have been in a relationship since last year.

"She's great for him," the source said.

Viall and Joy were first linked in 2019. Fans continued to speculate about a possible romance when the two began posting social media photos from what appeared to be the same location.

The reality star revealed on the most recent episode of his Viall Files podcast that he first connected with Joy on social media after she slid into his Instagram direct messages. "It was very romantic," he joked. "It's kind of the meet-cute you want."

Viall added during the podcast that he is "super happy" with Joy, saying that the relationship is "fun" and "great."

"I have those moments of gratitude and thankfulness," he said. "There's moments where I'm like, 'You're really great and I'm really happy you're a part of my life.'"