Nick Viall Says Virtual Dating amid Social Distancing 'Takes the Pressure of Sex Off the Table'

"You can focus on getting to know someone," Nick Viall says

Single during quarantine? That's not a problem for Nick Viall.

During a new episode of Big Demi Energy with Demi Burnett in association with PodcastOne, Viall, 39, reveals he's doing just "fine" when it comes to dating while social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I'm chatting it up. [Doing] FaceTimes, Zooms. I will say single people out there are as eager as ever," Viall tells Demi Burnett in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Wednesday's episode. "Everyone's horny."

Despite having to do most things virtually, Viall says, "I think it's a great time if you're single to actually make new connections and get to know people — granted not ideal to not have the option to meet them in person and do some of those other things."

While making those new connections, Viall says, "It kind of takes the pressure of sex off the table."

"It certainly builds anticipation. You can focus on getting to know someone ... I've been trying to do a little bit of that. ... I'm out there," adds Viall.

Back in March, Viall set the record straight on whether or not he was dating fellow Bachelor Nation member Kelley Flanagan during an episode of his podcast Viall Files. Viall shared that he and Flanagan were "just friends" after they spent time together at an event in Los Angeles earlier this year.

A month later, a source confirmed to PEOPLE in April that Flanagan is dating The Bachelor's Peter Weber. Flanagan came in fifth on Weber's season.

Also earlier this year, actress January Jones revealed that she went on "a couple dates" with Viall despite previously saying they were just friends. But the Mad Men star wasn’t initially attracted to Viall after watching him on TV — in fact, the whole reason they connected in the first place was because he was trying to fix her negative view of him.

Jones, 42, explained that during one of Viall’s seasons, she “got so into” the show that she was speaking publicly about her opinions, “and I was just blasting that guy,” she said.

“Nick slid into my DMs, and he’s like, ‘I’m so sorry that your perception of me is so negative, I’d love to take you out to coffee and see if I can change your mind,' ” Jones revealed. “And I squealed.”

Viall was the season 21 Bachelor and proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi during the finale. The former couple ultimately called it quits five months later.

“I didn’t want to get engaged. They didn’t air this,” Grimaldi said on friend Tyler Nolan's podcast Let's Talk About It last year. “I had a conversation with him, and I said, ‘Listen, wouldn’t it be better if we just date outside of the show and then get engaged? Because that’d be more meaningful. We’d get to know each other.’ ”

But Grimaldi said she decided to say yes after Viall suggested that the engagement was a symbol of their commitment.

“He said, ‘I know to you it could be just a piece of jewelry, but there’s so much meaning towards us leaving engaged because there’s going to be so much attention,’ ” she recalled him saying. “ 'There’s going to be so much backlash on us once we’re done with the show. At least this is going to hold us so much more. It’s going to hold us together. It’s going to hold us together more than it’s true. ‘Cause you have, like, something you’re working towards, right?’ ”

At the time of their split, Grimaldi opened to PEOPLE about the heartbreak.