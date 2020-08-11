The Bachelor's Nick Viall Reacts to Ex Vanessa Grimaldi's Engagement: 'Lucky Guy'

"Well thank God I followed you back a week ago to hear this news," Nick Viall said of Vanessa Grimaldi's engagement

Three years after they ended their own engagement, Nick Viall is happy for Vanessa Grimaldi.

On Monday, Viall, 39, congratulated his ex-fiancée on her engagement to Josh Wolfe, saying that he's glad that he recently to decided to re-follow Grimaldi, 32, on Instagram "to hear this news."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Well thank god I followed you back a week ago to hear this news," Viall wrote in the comments of Grimaldi's engagement announcement post. "Congrats to you two! Lucky guy."

Viall and Grimaldi met on season 21 of The Bachelor. They got engaged on season finale in March 2017 and split in August of that year. "We just realized we were different people fighting to keep a relationship when ultimately we just weren’t the best fit for each other,” Grimaldi told PEOPLE at the time.

Image zoom Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi Presley Ann/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The two are back on good terms lately, with Viall announcing earlier this month that he and Grimaldi virtually reunited for an episode of his podcast the Viall Files, alongside more of his exes.

Now, Grimaldi is getting her happily ever after. On Monday, she announced that she and her Canadian business boyfriend will soon be Mr. and Mrs. Wolfe.

Image zoom Vanessa Grimaldi/Instagram

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Grimaldi revealed that Wolfe, 35, popped the question atop the Saint-Louis Gate in Quebec City, Canada, "in what was an intimate, beautiful moment that was candle-lit." An accordion player performed songs, including "A Whole New World" from Aladdin, for the fiancés. "It was absolutely beautiful!" the bride-to-be gushed.

Grimaldi added that the proposal completely took her by surprise.

Image zoom Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Michele Arcese/startraks

"I knew we were going to get engaged eventually, but I had no idea it was going to happen when it did," she explained. "Josh is the first person I am with where I am at complete ease and where I never second-guessed his love for me. I’ve been ready to say YES! I am the luckiest woman!"

Wolf helped design her stunning ring, featuring a 1-carat oval diamond with two side stones, set on a 18K yellow gold band, from Teresa and Sons, a local jeweler in Montreal.