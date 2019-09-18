Nick Viall Plays Coy About Rachel Bilson Rumor: 'I’m Not Really Defining Any Relationships'

He looked for love on national television multiple times, but these days, Nick Viall isn’t giving any hints about his dating life.

After fans began suspecting that the former Bachelor star is dating The O.C. actress Rachel Bilson thanks to their flirty social media activity, Viall remained coy while speaking to PEOPLE in New York City on Tuesday.

“I’m not really defining any relationships these days,” he said at an Evening with Plenty of Fish. “But I do think she has a great Instagram and it is very easy to comment on her content.”

Eagle-eyed fans first spotted their flirty social media exchanges after Bilson, 38, appeared on Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, in July. At the time, the two shared photos of each other on Instagram.

“Will we choose to forgo our individual rooms…,” Viall, 38, joked in his caption, which led Bilson to make a joke of her own in the comments: “He slid into her…dms #sheaccepted.”

In the months since, Viall has regularly written cheeky comments on Bilson’s posts, leading fans to believe that the reality star and the actress may be the real deal.

“Nice mountains,” Viall commented on Bilson’s Instagram post on Sunday. A few weeks prior, he wrote “nice foliage” of a photo of Bilson standing beside a plant, according to Cosmopolitan.

After Bilson shared a photo on Aug. 4 with her former Hart of Dixie costar Scott Porter, Viall complimented the actress on her attire, commenting “nice dress” on the photo.

Reps for Viall and Bilson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

After his season of The Bachelor, Viall was engaged to winner Vanessa Grimaldi. The two split in August 2017, five months after his season 21 finale aired.

Bilson split from actor Hayden Christensen in 2017 after nearly a decade together. The exes share daughter Briar Rose, who turns 5 next month.