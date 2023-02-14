Nick Viall Says 'Life Has Forever Changed' While Celebrating First Valentine's Day Engaged to Natalie Joy

Nick Viall is celebrating Valentine's Day with his new fiancée!

On Tuesday, the former Bachelor shared a cheeky photo of himself and Natalie Joy with a sweet caption about his life in a relationship.

"Roses are red, violets are blue, my life has forever changed since I met you ❤️," Viall, 42, captioned the post.

Joy, 23, didn't share her own Valentine's tribute, but she did upload an Instagram story of cookies she made for Viall on Monday. She quipped they "look way better than they taste."

This is the first Valentine's Day Viall and Joy are sharing as an engaged couple. They announced that Viall popped the question in January, and Joy said yes.

"For the rest of my life, it's you," Viall captioned a photo series on their engagement day.

During an episode of Viall's podcast The Viall Files, he shared behind the scenes details from the proposal — and explained how Tom Hanks was involved. Viall told Joy they were going to a screening of Hanks' film A Man Called Otto. Instead, he had a secret proposal planned.

"My whole idea of even faking an event was I wanted her to get glam," he said. "I knew she wanted to look nice and special."

Though Hanks didn't contribute to the proposal, Viall said news of Viall's fakeout traveled through Hollywood to the actor. "I guess he got a kick out of it," he added.

Viall's dating history largely played out on ABC, as he took part in two seasons of The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and, eventually, led his own season of The Bachelor. As for Joy, she is a surgical technologist and model.