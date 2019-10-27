Nick Viall Dresses Up as Injured Peter Weber for Halloween: 'Will Probably Crash Into a Windmill'

Nick Viall is poking fun at The Bachelor‘s next leading man this Halloween season.

The season 21 Bachelor celebrated the spooky holiday on Saturday night by dressing up as Peter Weber, often known as “Pilot Pete,” and even threw in some shade at the professional pilot in his Instagram caption.

“Just a Pilot on a flight for love .. will probably crash into a windmill tonight,” Viall, 39, wrote while dressed in a pilot outfit, holding a rose, and wearing a small bandage on the top of his head.

A number of Bachelor Nation members — including Demi Lovato — responded to Viall’s hilarious costume in the comments section on Instagram. “HAHAHAHA Brilliant… see you soon 💀,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer wrote.

Recent Bachelor in Paradise contestant Dean Unglert joked, “I don’t get it,” in the comments, while Tayshia Adams responded with three laughing emojis.

Viall’s mention about the windmill in his post is a reference to the latest season of The Bachelorette, where Hannah Brown was famously frank about having sex with Weber, 28, in a windmill Fantasy Suite.

Meanwhile, Viall’s inclusion of a bandage on his head is a reference to Weber sustaining a head injury after a golf-accident earlier this month.

Image zoom Peter Weber/Instagram

News of the Bachelor star’s injury broke on Oct. 8 amid reports that Weber had fallen and hit his head on multiple cocktail glasses during a round of golf, causing him to need 22 stitches on his face after a two-hour ride to the hospital.

An insider told PEOPLE at the time that Weber’s injury was being blown out of proportion, saying, “It’s not as bad as what is being reported.”

Production for Weber’s upcoming season of The Bachelor continued on schedule, the insider said, adding that he went on a date the following afternoon.

Image zoom ABC/John Fleenor

The ABC reality series’ host Chris Harrison also confirmed Weber was “100% OK.”

“There’s been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today. Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of,” Harrison wrote on Instagram.

Weber was seen for the first time after his accident with a bandage across his forehead while posing with a fan, as seen in a photo obtained by Reality Steve. Weber smiled for the picture alongside a fan while filming the show in Peru.

During the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise in September, ABC announced that Weber would be handing out the roses for the ABC series’ 24th season, which premieres in January 2020. He beat out other fan favorites Tyler Cameron and Mike Johnson for the opportunity.

Season 24 of The Bachelor will premiere on Jan. 6, 2020, on ABC.