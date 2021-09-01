Nick Viall Honors 'Beautiful' Girlfriend Natalie Joy on Her Birthday: 'You Make Life Incredible'

"Thank you for making me feel safe to give you my heart," the former Bachelor star wrote

Nick Viall is celebrating girlfriend Natalie Joy on her birthday.

The former Bachelor star, 40, posted an Instagram video Tuesday featuring a montage of moments over the course of their relationship set to "Moon" by Kid Francescoli.

"Happy Birthday to the woman who brings out all the best sides of me. Your heart is even more beautiful than your angelic face," he captioned the clip. "Everyday you challenge me to be more empathic, kinder, caring, and more fun. More than anything, thank you for making me feel safe to give you my heart."

"You make life incredible," he added. "I love you. Happy Birthday. @nnataliejjoy."

On Viall's Instagram Story, he posted a photo of the pair playing a game called We're Not Really Strangers. "A little Bday dinner date night while continuing to learn more about one another," he wrote.

Viall and Joy made their relationship Instagram official in January after quietly dating for months. They recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.

"Celebrating 1 year ish, by visiting the hotel where it all started," he wrote on Instagram alongside two photos of the couple at The Williamsburg Hotel in New York City. "Thankful for every moment I have with you @nnataliejjoy."

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

"I wouldn't be in a relationship with her if I didn't think it was possible, you know?" he said. "She's the first person I've called my girlfriend, minus TV, in a long, long time."

Viall was the runner-up on both Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe's respective Bachelorette seasons. He then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's third season before becoming the Bachelor.