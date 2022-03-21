Nick Viall's upcoming book, Don't Text Your Ex Happy Birthday, features snippets from his own personal dating experience while guiding readers through topics of love, lust, dating, and heartbreak

Nick Viall Dishes Out Advice on Dating and Taking 'Control' of Your Love Life in New Book

Don't Text Your Ex Happy Birthday: And Other Advice on Love, Sex, and Dating by Nick Viall

Nick Viall wants you to feel confident in your love life.

The dating advice book will feature snippets from Viall's own personal dating experience while guiding readers through topics of love, lust, dating, and heartbreak. From the complicated world of "situationships" to identifying red flags and avoiding toxic relationships, Viall aims to answer the question "What does it mean when they say...?"

Viall tells PEOPLE he hopes the book will help readers feel more confident and in control of their love lives.

"It's so easy to feel powerless when it comes to dating, heartbreak, and love," he says. "I know I have felt that way many times. My hope for this book is that anyone who has experienced this feeling from their own ups and downs with love, sex, and dating finds a few helpful tidbits that make them feel more in control of their love life, whatever shape it might take."

Don't Text Your Ex Happy Birthday is expected to release on Oct. 18 and is already available for pre-order.

Viall's book follows his successful podcast, The Viall Files, which covers love, The Bachelor and other pop culture topics. During his "Ask Nick" episodes on Mondays, fans call in to ask personal dating questions and get advice straight from the former reality star.

Viall's dating life became public in 2014 after he appeared on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette and returned for Kaitlyn Bristowe's season in 2015. He was the runner-up both times.

Following a stint on Bachelor in Paradise, Viall was named the next Bachelor in 2017. His season ended with him getting engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi; the two called it quits five months later.

Now, Viall seems to have found love with girlfriend Natalie Joy. The couple dated quietly for several months before going Instagram official in January 2021. "She's great for him," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

A few months later the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted.

And in the year since, he has become more open about his relationship with Joy, posting with her frequently on his social media. The podcast host even said he can see himself marrying the surgical technologist someday.