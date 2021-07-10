Nick Viall Celebrates '1 Year ish' Anniversary with Natalie Joy: 'Thankful for Every Moment'

The Bachelor alum and his surgical technologist girlfriend dated quietly for several months before making things Instagram official in January

Nick Viall is lucky in love!

On Friday, the 40-year-old Bachelor alum marked his "1 year ish" anniversary with his girlfriend, Natalie Joy.

Sharing a set of photographs of the two on Instagram, Viall wrote, "Celebrating 1 year ish, by visiting the hotel where it all started. Thankful for every moment I have with you @nnataliejjoy ❤️," alongside the post.

In the first photo, a shirtless Viall is seen kissing Joy on the cheek, as he similarly plants a kiss on her face once more in the second shot. "kiss my cheek forever!!! ❤️," Joy wrote in the comments section of Viall's post.

Joy also shared an array of shots of herself and her love on Instagram to mark the special occasion, captioning her own post: "this has been the best year of my life, and it's because of you 🤍."

The Bachelor Nation fan-favorite first appeared on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette in 2014 and returned for Kaitlyn Bristowe's season in 2015. He finished second both times.

After a stint on Bachelor in Paradise, Viall was named star of The Bachelor in 2017. He met Vanessa Grimaldi during the season and even proposed to her on finale night. However, the former couple ultimately called it quits five months later.

Over the past few months, Viall has been more open about his relationship, posting more with Joy on social media. The couple dated quietly for several months before going Instagram official in January. "She's great for him," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Viall previously opened up about his relationship during an episode of his Viall Files podcast, sharing that the two connected after she slid into his Instagram messages. He said he's "super happy" with Joy and that the relationship together is "fun."

Back in May, Viall and Joy made their red carpet debut together at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted.

The couple looked dapper while attending the awards show in Los Angeles, with Viall donning a white shirt and black blazer for the occasion, paired with pants and sneakers.

Joy, meanwhile, stood by her man's side wearing a black and gold embroidered mini dress.

Captioning a photo of the two on the red carpet with Joy gazing into her boyfriend's eyes, Viall joked, "This was her first time so she didn't know to look at the camera."