Nick Viall Says He 'Carded' 18-Years-Younger Natalie Joy, Whom Trolls Now Call a 'Child Bride,' Before Dating

The engaged couple talked about the downsides of dating in the spotlight on Taylor and Tay Lautner's mental health podcast The Squeeze

By
Published on May 5, 2023 01:15 PM
Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend ESPN And CFP's Allstate Party
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Nick Viall turned down fiancée Natalie Joy "so many times" before they eventually got together — and he can admit now that her age had a little something to do with it.

"We started messaging, and I carded her," The Bachelor alum, 42, shared about the beginning of their relationship with Joy, 24, on Wednesday's The Squeeze podcast hosted by Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Lautner.

"He was like, 'I want to see your ID,'" Joy recalled.

"The age for me was something I was self conscious about," he added, revealing to the Lautners that he told Joy early on that they "would never date."

But despite their age gap, the couple were able to find common ground — which unfortunately earned Joy some pushback on social media.

"It's definitely weird to have so many people give you their opinions," admitted the surgical technologist. "DMs of mean comments about [how] I'm a 'child bride' … just terrible, terrible things people would call me."

She continued, "I was like, I am going to spend the rest of my life with this man, and I knew it and he didn't, so I was like, I'm gonna hang on because he'll come around."

Nick Viall and Girlfriend Natalie Joy Reveal Their Engagement Timeline
John Wolfsohn/Getty

It's not the first time the two have shared their thoughts about the age difference.

In a joint appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast last June, they addressed the gap, with Viall admitting that he was initially worried about the issue.

"At first, it was something I think I was having a lot of anxiety about," he said. "You know, like, 'Are we going to be compatible?' And I think early on that was part of the things I would worry about. But just the more I got to know her, the more I was just going to her for advice or just checking in with her, I just felt like we just met each other on the same wavelength and I always felt like she was my equal."

Joy added, "We realized we were on the same stages of life and we were ready for the same things … I'm in a place where I want to get married and have children and he's also in that same place. We both have big careers and aspirations and jobs and stuff that we both love."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Viall and Joy were first linked in 2020, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time that "she's great for him."

The former reality star later went public on his Viall Files podcast in February 2021, saying, "It's fun. It's great. I'm super happy."

The couple announced that they were engaged in a joint Instagram post this past January.

"For the rest of my life, it's you," Viall wrote alongside photos from the couple's engagement, including a shot of Viall kissing his fiancée's hand as it dazzled with her custom engagement ring from Brilliant Earth.

Related Articles
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy attend the premiere of Amazon's "The Tomorrow War" at Banc of California Stadium on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's Relationship Timeline
nick-viall-tattoo-033123-3
Nick Viall Gets New Eagle Tattoo, Fiancée Natalie Joy Jokes About Taking It for a 'Test Ride'
Nick Viall Natalie Joy
Nick Viall Says 'Life Has Forever Changed' While Celebrating First Valentine's Day Engaged to Natalie Joy
Love is Blind Reunion Irina, Micah, Zack
Love Is Blind's Micah Says Irina Deserves Respect and Claps Back at Zack: 'Who's Here for Fame?'
Nick Viall and Girlfriend Natalie Joy Reveal Their Engagement Timeline
Nick Viall Says He and Natalie Joy Don't Want a Long Engagement: 'Anxious to Get Married'
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aXAmcN-20no3G7iburlroXJxOuX4KiSV
'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall Is Engaged to Natalie Joy: 'For the Rest of My Life, It's You'
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged
All the Details on Natalie Joy's Gorgeous Engagement Ring from 'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aXAmcN-20no3G7iburlroXJxOuX4KiSV
How Nick Viall Roped Tom Hanks into His Proposal to Fiancée Natalie Joy: 'He Got a Kick Out of It'
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Who Is Taylor Lautner's Wife? All About Taylor Dome
Taylor Lautner and Fiancée Taylor Dome's Cutest Pictures
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome's Relationship Timeline
Bachelor’s Susie Evans Says Clayton Echard Is ‘Way More Compatible’ with Ex Rachel Recchia
'The Bachelor's' Susie Evans Admits Clayton Echard Was 'Way More Compatible' with Ex Rachel Recchia
Alex Cooper Confirms Engagement to Matt KaplanPhoto Credit: Aaron Idelson
All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023
2009 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Taylor Swift's Ex Taylor Lautner Thought Kanye West's 2009 VMA Interruption Was a 'Practiced Skit'
Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson ; Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson's Dating History: From Adam Brody to Bill Hader
Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the 75th Locarno Film Festival red carpet on August 03, 2022 in Locarno, Switzerland
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson's Relationship Timeline
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Taylor Dome Says She's an 'OG' Taylor Swift Fan, Has Photo with Singer from When She Was 9