Nick Viall Asked Bachelor Producers to 'Cast Women I'm Going to Be Into' Before His Season

Nick Viall had one specific request before he agreed to be The Bachelor.

Viall, 41, made an appearance on fellow Bachelor Nation's star Jason Tartick's podcast Trading Secrets over the weekend, where he revealed the specific request he made to production before signing on as the season 21 lead.

"Please cast women I'm going to be into," he said.

Viall added that while he needed money at the time after being jobless for a year, it wasn't money that made him agree to return to the franchise.

"I didn't really care about the money," he said. "I mean, I needed the money at the time, but I would've done it for free."

Bachelor pay has changed throughout the years, but spoiler blogger Reality Steve claims the lead gets a paycheck upwards of $100,000 as of 2021. Viall didn't reveal what his compensation was, but he did say he asked ABC to "give me what I need to survive for another year."

Andi Dorfman and Nick Viall

Viall said his ask was "reasonable" and added that not all potential Bachelor or Bachelorette leads are as gracious.

"It's stupid for anyone who's offered that role [to decline it]. Nickel-and-diming over $20,000 is the dumbest thing you can do given what you can do with that opportunity gives you," he said.

Viall is one of the most-seen contestants on the Bachelor franchise. Before signing on for The Bachelor, he appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette (with leads Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe – and he was the runner up for both). He also appeared on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2016.

During his season of The Bachelor, Viall proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi, though the two split just five months after the finale aired.

"My relationship with Nick and experience on The Bachelor has given me so many amazing and memorable moments in my life, and I am forever grateful," Grimaldi told PEOPLE in 2017. "Nick and I were always transparent about the challenges in a relationship. We certainly had ours. I fell for him hard, and when you fall in love that hard, your heart breaks even harder."