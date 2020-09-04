The Bachelor 's Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Reunite to Reveal the Reason for 2017 Breakup

Three years after their split, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have reunited to discuss what drove them apart.

"We just weren't able to match or meet each other halfway," Grimaldi, 32, recalled, according to E! News. "Although we thought we were."

"We would always hear, 'Everyone fights while it's airing, everyone does,'" added Viall, 39. "'Once the season's over, it's going to get better.' And it just didn't for us."

Image zoom Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Michele Arcese/startraks

Despite their relationship struggles, the reality star shared that his time on season 24 of Dancing With the Stars “was a brief, enjoyable period” for him and Grimaldi.

"That was the one thing we both enjoyed,” he said. “Once Dancing with the Stars was done, we were like, ‘Oh, it wasn't because of The Bachelor that we can't get along.'"

Grimaldi admitted that they thought that their trip to Mexico for Evan Bass and Carly Waddell's wedding in June 2017 might help repair the relationship, but it didn’t work out that way.

"I actually thought, 'Huh, maybe like a romantic getaway is going to have us reconnect to one another," she said. "I was really hopeful that it was going to ... and it didn't."

"We were just like, we're going to break up instead," Viall noted after sharing that they contemplated skipping their friends’ nuptials. "Both of us didn't want to go down there and try to be happy and have it be filmed. But for whatever reason, we weren't ready to end it."

Still, the former couple have remained cordial over the years, with Viall recently re-following Grimaldi on Instagram. Last month, he congratulated his ex-fiancée on her recent engagement to Josh Wolfe, saying that he's glad that he recently decided to re-follow Grimaldi "to hear this news."