Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall and Girlfriend Natalie Joy Go Instagram Official in Cute Video

Nick Viall and his new girlfriend Natalie Joy are Instagram official!

Joy, a surgical technologist, shared a playful video on her Instagram Story Wednesday of Viall, 40, using virtual reality goggles.

In the video, she approaches the former Bachelor and tries to give him a kiss. Viall, who is clearly immersed in the virtual reality game, laughs and says "you're freaking me out."

A source told PEOPLE last week that the pair have been in a relationship since last year. On Tuesday, they were spotted taking an afternoon stroll through Viall's neighborhood in Los Angeles.

"She's great for him," the source said.

A rep for Viall did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Wednesday.

While it's unclear how they met, Viall and Joy were first linked in 2019. Fans continued to speculate about a possible romance when the two began posting social media photos from what appeared to be the same location.

In September, Viall posted a video of himself dancing by a pool that Joy later featured in a post of her own.

The reality star opened up about his dating life in May, saying he was doing "just fine" on his quest to find love amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.