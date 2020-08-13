Nick Viall Admits His ‘Sex Narrative' on The Bachelor Was Difficult for Him to Watch

Nick Viall is reflecting on his Bachelor season, revealing that parts of the show are difficult for him to watch back.

The reality star, 39, discussed his portrayal during a conversation with Raven Gates — the runner up on his season — in a recent episode of his podcast, The Viall Files.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I mentioned this with Corinne [Olympios], it was hard for me at first, [the] sex narrative with Nick and Liz [Sandoz], ‘Is Nick here just to f–k?, But, I was so sincere,” Viall told Gates, according to Us Weekly.

The “narrative” Viall referred to was between him and Sandoz, who appeared as a contestant on his season and revealed that the pair had a one-night stand 9 months before filming following Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s January 2016 wedding.

Image zoom Maarten de Boer/Getty

He went on to discuss a scene with Olympios in which they made out in a bouncy castle while other contestants looked on.

“I went in thinking I wasn’t going to have sex with anyone and with Corinne in the bouncy castle I was a willing participant with the producers,” Viall said. “I was fine with the edit, but it’s hard for me to watch back.”

“Seemingly those childish antics I cringe watching back, [but] it was great TV,” he continued. “Even with Vanessa [Grimaldi], we didn’t work out, but I was going to pick her. That’s who I fell for. I was nuts about her and I have no regrets about stuff like that. I had a hard time letting go and enjoying. I felt so responsible for everyone.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelor's Nick Viall Reacts to Ex Vanessa Grimaldi's Engagement: 'Lucky Guy'

Viall and Grimaldi got engaged on the season 21 finale in March 2017 and split in August of that year. "We just realized we were different people fighting to keep a relationship when ultimately we just weren’t the best fit for each other,” Grimaldi told PEOPLE at the time.

On Monday, Viall congratulated his ex-fiancée on her recent engagement to Josh Wolfe, saying that he's glad that he recently decided to re-follow Grimaldi on Instagram "to hear this news."