Nick Viall is setting the record straight on his love life.

The former Bachelor star stopped by PEOPLE TV‘s Chatter on Wednesday, when he addressed rumors about him dating Mad Men alum January Jones and Dancing with the Stars champ Rumer Willis.

“Rumer is one of my very best and closest friends,” Viall, 37, said about Willis, who posted an Instagram picture of the pair earlier this month laying side-by-side.

“She decided to post a picture of us. And I was like, ‘Just so you know, people pay attention to who I’m dating or not’ and she was like, ‘[I] don’t care.’ So, she was kind of fun with it,” he explained about Willis, 29.

“We are very close, very platonic friends. We bounce our love lives off each other at times, but no romantic situation going on there. But I love her to death — she’s a great friend. I’m glad she’s a part of my life,” he said.

Of being romantically linked to Jones, Viall played coy and replied, “I have?”

Viall also discussed the members of Bachelor Nation who will star on the upcoming fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise, which he previously appeared on.

“It’s great,” he said of the new cast. “Everyone’s looking for love on the show this season. I’m most excited, I think as Bachelor Nation is: grocery store Joe really didn’t get a chance at love.”

As an alum of the franchise, Viall said that if he wanted to, he could “crash the beach,” but admitted that his time on the series has concluded.

“They probably would let me. But I think my time on the show has come to an end, at least as a cast member. I mean, if there’s a fun cameo that makes sense, I’ll pop by,” he said.

“Certainly in the spirit of finding love, probably done with that,” added Viall.

