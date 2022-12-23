Nick and Vanessa Lachey Dress as 'National Lampoon's' Characters: 'Hap Hap Happiest Christmas'

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are tapping another famous couple to wish fans a "hap hap happiest Christmas."

The Love Is Blind co-hosts celebrated Christmas weekend dressed as Clark W. "Sparky" Griswold Jr. and Ellen Griswold from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Nick, 49, donned a cozy grey cardigan sweater paired with a green tie that featured mini Santa Claus faces. He completed his look with a classic Santa hat.

Vanessa, 42, wore a ruffled white blouse with a cutout at the neckline, secured with a decorative brooch. She added a green pleated skirt and topped her costume with a blonde wig swept to the side.

She captioned the festive photo with a nod to the film, writing, "Sparky & Ellen Griswold wishing you the 'Hap Hap Happiest Christmas'… #NationalLampoonsChristmasVacation."

In the comments section, retired NFL player Shayne Graham revealed one thing the pair was missing.

"Need the moose mug ☕️," he wrote, to which the NCIS: Hawaii actress replied, "You know we had them! And even Cousin Eddie! 😂."

The Lacheys are no strangers to dressing up as famous characters.

Their three children — sons Camden John, 10, and Phoenix Robert, 5, and daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 7 — joined in the fun for Halloween this year as Vanessa and Nick dressed as prisoners with trio as mini NCIS: Hawaii agents.

"Orange you glad we escaped!" she joked in the caption.

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Lachey Reveals 'Most Supportive' Thing Husband Nick Said After Getting Lead in New Show

"Seriously though, when Brooklyn said she wanted to 'be like Mama' my heart melted! I've always dreamed of this moment, but never knew what it would feel like," she said of their heartwarming decision to channel her character. "I will cherish this forever!"

The mom of three added, "Now let's go get some candy!!! Be safe guys… cause the cuffs aren't comfortable!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Lacheys shared lots of sweet family moments during their time living in Oahu as the actress filmed the CBS series. In July, Vanessa shared a photo where the family of five sat in front of a beautiful sunset background by the beach.

Nick and his sons dressed in matching Hawaiian shirts while Vanessa and her daughter both wore dresses.

"Sunday Supper, Island Style! 🤙🏽❤️," wrote Vanessa, who also included photos of her kids admiring a rare sight in nature.