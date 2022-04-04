In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Netflix's The Ultimatum, Nick and Vanessa Lachey open up about the crossroads they faced in their relationship that brought them to where they are today

Nick and Vanessa Lachey Detail Past Crossroads in Their Relationship in The Ultimatum Sneak Peek

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are opening up about one important conversation that got them to where they are today.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the upcoming Love Is Blind spinoff, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, the longtime couple share what ultimately allowed them to move forward in their relationship.

"I always said I was going to be that girl that would never give a man an ultimatum," says Vanessa, 41, tells the contestants of the new show.

Nick, 48, jokingly chimes in to say that his now-wife "was lying" to herself. From there, Vanessa explains how presenting the former 98 Degrees crooner with an ultimatum brought them closer together.

"We dated for five years. So I finally said, 'What are we doing?' she continues. "I have now moved in with him, I renovated his entire bachelor pad, there was a bar in the pool. I'm like, 'Whatever you want!' Now I'm like, 'Okay, well, I want to put kids in the pool.'"

Adds Nick, "I think that's what put the deal in the coffin."

Being even more candid with the contestants, Vanessa reveals that the pair even "took a break" from their relationship before realizing they wanted to make it work.

"We both saw one other person and we realized that if we got out of our own way, we could be amazing together," she says. "But it took seeing somebody else and me realizing I don't mind the things that I thought bugged me or were holding me back. I don't mind all that."

"Like, the bigger picture is how I feel about this person and their values of wanting to be with me and knowing everything about me," she adds.

nick lachey, vanessa lachey Credit: Netflix

Nick, in turn, suggests that the experience gave them both "perspective."

Nick and Vanessa tied the knot in July 2011 at Richard Branson's property on the British Virgin Islands. Now, they are parents to daughter Brooklyn, 7, as well as sons Camden, 9, and Phoenix, 5.

In addition to co-hosting Netflix's popular Love Is Blind series together, the longtime duo also now co-hosts its upcoming The Ultimatum spinoff.

The new series will follow six couples who are on the verge of marriage. While one partner is ready to wed and presents their love with an ultimatum, the other isn't quite sure they're ready to take that step.

nick lachey, vanessa lachey Credit: Netflix

All couples will split up for three weeks and explore a love connection with someone else. Once they are back together, they will decide whether they want to get married to their original partner or break up for good.