SNL Stars Mourn Comic Nick Nemeroff After His Death at 32: 'One of the Greats'

Nick Nemeroff performs onstage during 'Comedy Central's Up Next: Stand Up' in the Room 415 Comedy Club during Colossal Clusterfest at Civic Center Plaza and The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on June 2, 2018 in San Francisco, California.

Canadian comic Nick Nemeroff has died at age 32.

News of Nemeroff's passing was confirmed on his official Instagram page Monday. Alongside three photos of the star, a statement began: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff."

"Nick's dedication to standup comedy was formidable, and produced amazing results. He drew acclaim in Canada and the US, becoming both a 'comic's comic' and a hit with crowds who were enamoured by his unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy," the statement continued. "If Nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans. And he deserved to, because comedy was, in many ways, his life."

The statement concluded, "Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered. RIP Nick. We love you."

Many fans and friends mourned Nemeroff in the post's comments section, including Saturday Night Live stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman.

"One of the greats," Fineman, 33, wrote as Sherman, 29, commented, "Funniest sweetest guy ever 💕."

Several other comics expressed their condolences as well. Robby Hoffman said Nemeroff was "such a brilliant beautiful boy," and DeAnne Smith said he was "the kindest soul and a truly brilliant and hilarious mind" who "will be greatly missed."

"So sad, Rest In Peace Nick ❤️," Melanie Bracewell said as Asif Ali wrote, "🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽love you Nick."

Nemeroff's obituary page confirmed that he died on Monday. Funeral services have yet to be announced but the family requests that donations in his honor be made to Planned Parenthood in lieu of flowers.

"One of the last things Nick did was to donate money to Planned Parenthood," the page states.

His cause of death has not been determined.

Nemeroff grew up in Montreal-West and graduated from Ryerson University in Toronto. He went on to pursue a career in standup, showing off his comedic talents on shows like Conan and The Stand-Up Show with Jon Dore.

Nemeroff also released a performance album called This Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life that was nominated for a Juno Award last year.

Ahead of the record's release, Nemeroff said hoped fans would "laugh a lot and get my jokes stuck in their heads the same way I did when I listened to old Mitch Hedberg albums."

"I love stand up and jokes more than anything unfortunately and this album is the culmination of doing it every night for the past seven years," he continued to tell CBC in 2020. "My biggest hope however is that they leave the album thinking I'm hot."