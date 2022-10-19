Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey are confident they would have ended up together had they been the ones participating on Netflix's Love Is Blind.

The couple — who have hosted the Netflix hit since its debut in 2020 — spoke to PEOPLE recently ahead of the season 3 launch and revealed why they think they would've matched up in the pods if they both appeared on the reality dating show.

"We've thought about that, often. And I really, I'm not just saying this for the benefit of this show, I think we would've," Nick, 48, tells PEOPLE. "We have the same birthday, we have the same passions, we have the same interests, we have the same drive. Things that motivated us."

"You would've found me through a wall?" asks Vanessa, 41, to which Nick confidently responds, "I would find you anywhere."

Continuing, the former 98 Degrees singer says, "I really do think we would've found each other. I think we would've gravitated to each other. That's what we did in life. Obviously, we knew each other."

Adds Vanessa, "We did. We had to find our journey to get to each other."

Nick and Vanessa began dating in 2006. In November 2010, they got engaged and have been married since July 2011. They're now parents to daughter Brooklyn, 7, as well as sons Camden, 10, and Phoenix, 5.

In addition to their respective acting careers, the pair have co-hosted Love Is Blind since 2020. With season 3's release on Wednesday, Nick and Vanessa tell PEOPLE why things will be different this time around.

"The process is the same, the blueprint's the same, but they're all different, because it's [an] entirely, entirely different cast from an entirely different place, and what they bring to the table is entirely different," Nick shares of the Dallas, Texas-based group. "That's what makes it so exciting for us to be a part of every season, is you never know how it's going to play out. You never know what you're going to get. You never know what drama's going to unfold. It's good."

"It's also a little exciting because you think that every time that someone sees a season, it might change the next season's cast or their approach to it," Vanessa notes. "But we were lucky enough to be able to film season two and three simultaneously. So season three never saw [season 2], they only know Love is Blind, season one."

"So they don't have any more thoughts or preconceived ideas of how they're going to approach it," she adds. "They're all here because they want to find love and they wanted to try a different method that isn't working. And that's talking to somebody in a pod and then getting to meet them after they're engaged."

Things were also different for the Lacheys, who did not have the opportunity to get to know the cast as well as they had with the first two seasons.

"Season 1, we were really involved because it was a new concept that no one really knew how it was going to work and how it was going to play out. And so we would interview them as they came out of their dates and we would interview them in their apartments. We felt closer, honestly, to the season one cast because we were around them a lot more," explains Nick. "But I think, now, the journey is really theirs. We're a fly on the wall, we're watching it along with everyone at home. We're less involved in the coaching side of it."

"And unfortunately, because of COVID, I think that season 3, we were the least exposed to just for the safety of them," Vanessa notes. "So I'm really excited for the reunion. I want to give all of them hugs, and I want to talk about it, and I want to congratulate them, and I want all of it."

Though they've witnessed three different groups come through, the Lacheys say they always find themselves rooting for the couples — and surprised when things don't work out for those they expected.

"We fall in love with the couples, with the people," says Vanessa. "I think that the couples did a great job navigating to find each other, to find themselves and then find each other, and then they navigated through the early relationship really interesting on camera. I give that credit to Kinetic and to Netflix for how they've shot it and dove into the storyline.... You really get to know them, and so you get invested."

Adds Nick, "It's interesting, too, because there's been plenty of times where we're like, 'Oh, they're a sure thing, they're perfect for each other.' And then it gets that moment at the altar and one of them backs out. We're like, 'No way!' So it's we're as shocked and as into it and as surprised as anybody else watching."

As for what they hope fans take away from the new season?

"We come into it as viewers, or even as hosts, where you have the normal stereotype [of a person] that you think in your head, and when you get to watch it unfold as who they are as people, you then go, 'Oh, I feel bad for judging that book by its cover.' Or you're like, 'Oh, my Spidey sense was right on this one,'" Vanessa says.

"So it's a journey," she adds. "It's what makes it a great show, and I just hope that everyone watching turns towards themselves or turns toward their partner and just learn something more about their relationship or about what they want or what they want to stand up for or what they want to find, and then to go for it."

The first four episodes of Love Is Blind season 3 are now streaming on Netflix.