Nick Lachey Recalls Going on a Date with Kim Kardashian in 2006: 'Couldn't Be a Nicer Girl'

During his appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, a caller asked Nick Lachey whether he ever heard from “his ex” Kim Kardashian West after he dressed up as her and her then-husband Kris Humphries while guest co-hosting Live with Kelly Ripa on Halloween in 2011.

Lachey, 45, was quick to clarify that referring to Kardashian West, 39, as his ex “is a little bit of a liberal use of the term.”

“I think we went on one date together,” he said. “But no, I never did hear from Kim on that one. Ironic timing.”

“That was an interesting one, because I was hosting with Kelly and we played Kim and Kris Humphries at the time,” Lachey recalled. “I was on stilts and the whole thing. And then maybe 20 minutes after we wrapped the show, they announced their divorce.”

Image zoom Nick Lachey; Kim Kardashian West Santiago Felipe/Getty; Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Image zoom Kelly Ripa and Nick Lachey as Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kardashian West and Humphries, 34, got married on Aug. 20, 2011, at a private estate. The lavish ceremony was captured by E! cameras for a two-part special, Kim’s Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event. They famously announced their divorce just 72 days later.

Pressed by host Andy Cohen for more details on his own short-lived romance with Kardashian West, Lachey revealed the two went to see a matinee showing of The Da Vinci Code. PEOPLE confirmed the date back in 2006, six months after Lachey’s split from Jessica Simpson.

“She left about halfway through and went to the restroom, and then shockingly, there were 25 paparazzi when we left the theater,” he said. “I think there were other things in play on our little rendezvous.”

“Couldn’t be a nicer girl, we had a great time,” he added. “But no, we don’t keep in touch anymore, to answer your question.”

Lachey, a reality star in his own right, was also asked about his time starring on the hit MTV show Newlyweds with his now ex-wife Simpson.

“I think that show gave me a chance to kind of show who I was,” said the 98 Degrees singer. “Because when you’re in a boy band, nobody really knows who you are as a person. So although that chapter of my life is obviously closed, the show gave me a great platform to kind of say, ‘Hey, this is who I am.'”

“It does fascinate me though — it’s been 15 years, I think, and people are still talking about it like it was yesterday,” he added.

As for what his wife Vanessa thinks of it?

“We don’t sit around and watch it at the house, if you can imagine,” Lachey said with a laugh. “It’s not family viewing.”

