Nick Lachey Says He 'Missed' Not Being Able to Host 'Perfect Match' with Wife Vanessa Lachey

Even though the pair won't be hosting Netflix's newest reality dating show together, Nick exclusively tells PEOPLE: "Lucky enough that I've already found my perfect match"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Published on February 14, 2023 01:08 PM
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend Netflix's Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talent at The London on September 22, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)
Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty for Netflix

After Nick and Vanessa Lachey have worked side by side on several Netflix projects, Nick is going solo for the streamer's newest romantic reality series.

After co-hosting Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On with his wife, Nick is taking the reins on Perfect Match, which features singles from several Netflix reality shows mixing and mingling to find true love.

The 98 Degrees singer, 49, tells PEOPLE Vanessa, 42, "would've been great on this show," but she "couldn't make it happen."

He adds, "But yeah, we love hosting together. We love doing this together."

And though he "missed [Vanessa] just in general" while filming Perfect Match for a month in Panama, he says, "I was thrilled to be able to do it by myself. And honestly, there's something to hosting by yourself, too. I mean, it's great to be able to dance here with your wife and co-host, but it's also a lot of fun to be able to do your own thing and not have to worry about stepping on toes or getting a word in or any of that stuff."

Still, he's more than happy to to team up again on screen in the future: "It's fun to do both, honestly. I really love hosting with her."

LOVE IS BLIND. (L to R) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey in LOVE IS BLIND. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Netflix

Nick also notes how he's "lucky enough that I've already found my perfect match" in Vanesa. The pair have been married since 2011 and share three children.

Since Nick has found the one in Vanessa, he's eager to help others do the same on Perfect Match.

He's exciting about the new series, which premiered on Valentine's Tuesday because "when everyone's there in a house together, you have the physical attraction, you have the emotional attraction. But there's also a gameplay element involved in Perfect Match in trying to stay in the house and make it to the end to even have a chance to be the perfect match."

He adds, "It was interesting to see how everyone was kind of game-playing."

Perfect Match. Host Nick Lachey in episode 06 of Perfect Match.
Courtesy of Netflix

But Nick assures that, beyond the fun and flirty games, several contestants were invested in building lasting bonds, too.

"You had some who just said, 'You know what? I'm attracted to this person. You're my person. We're just going to ride or die to the end and see how it plays itself out,'" he teases. "It was really cool and very different to see it all unfold."

The first four episodes of Perfect Match premiered on Netflix Tuesday. The remaining episodes will drop every Tuesday through Feb. 28.

