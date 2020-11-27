Big Mouth's Nick Kroll Marries Pregnant Girlfriend Lily Kwong: 'So Very Thankful'

The pair are expecting their first child together, Lily Kwong revealed last month

Nick Kroll is a married man!

The Big Mouth co-creator/star and girlfriend Lily Kwong tied the knot earlier this month, the couple revealed on Instagram Thursday.

According to Kwong's post, the pair wed on Nov. 19 in what appeared to be a romantic cliffside ceremony that overlooked the water.

Both Kroll, 42, and Kwong, a landscape architect, posted a photo of a polaroid taken from their special day. In the sweet photo, the couple is seen holding hands and looking into each other's eyes while in their wedding attire.

The comedian sported a tuxedo for the nuptials while Kwong wore a flowy white gown designed by Rushka Bergman.

"So very thankful for @lily_kwong," Kroll captioned the sweet snap.

Many of Kroll's famous friends congratulated him on the milestone in the comments of his post.

"Yessss!!!!!!" replied Whitney Cummings, while D'Arcy Carden left a string of yellow heart emojis.

"This is how I find out?! Congrats! Need to figure out what to do with all this potato salad," teased comedian Dave Hill.

"CONGRATULATIONS !!!!!!!! This is wonderful news! 🌈" added actress Casey Wilson.

Sarah Silverman wrote, "Wheeeee congratulations!!!" before joking "r u on the left"

Kwong, who shared the same polaroid to her Instagram page, wrote that she is, "So deeply thankful ♥️"

"11•19•20 + forever @nickkroll ♥️," she added.

A rep for Kroll did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Last month, Kwong announced on Instagram that she and Kroll are expecting their first child together.

"Created a little Dumpling with my forever person @nickkroll 🥟🌕🥟," she captioned a shot of her cradling her baby bump.

Kroll commented on the picture with a string of heart and smiley face emojis to which Kwong replied, "really ♥️🥟 you x."

Earlier this month, Kwong posted a throwback picture of her baby belly, captioning the photo, "#fbf to when baby dumpling was just 19 weeks 🥟🌱"