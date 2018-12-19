Nick Jonas Returns to Mumbai for Second Wedding Reception with Wife Priyanka Chopra

After spending a few days in New York City, Nick Jonas has returned to his wife’s native country.

Jonas, 26, was spotted arriving in Mumbai, India on Wednesday ahead of his upcoming wedding celebration with Priyanka Chopra, 36. Weeks after tying the knot (twice!), the couple will host a second reception on Thursday. (They previously hosted one in Delhi.)

The singer was dressed casually for his arrival, wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and black track pants.

Jonas traveled to the U.S. last week and spent time with brother Joe Jonas. The former Jonas Brothers bandmates watched the Canelo vs. Rocky fight together over the weekend and enjoyed a court-side view of the Knicks game on Monday.

Missing from the action was Chopra, who also returned to N.Y.C over the weekend. The Quantico alum’s arrival marked her first trip back to the U.S. as a married woman, days after they squeezed in a brief mini-moon in Oman and made their red carpet debut as husband and wife in New Delhi.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, the couple honored both of their backgrounds in their nuptials.

Before exchanging vows, the couple held a colorful Mehendi ceremony, where they both had elaborate henna designs applied to their hands, and celebrated with a Sangeet, an over-the-top party with performances in honor of the couple. On Dec. 1, they held a Western wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, and the next day, they wed again in an Indian ceremony at the palace.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” Chopra told PEOPLE exclusively. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”