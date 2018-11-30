See Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Cheeky Wedding Welcome Bags

Those lucky enough to be invited to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas‘ opulent wedding weekend are already having a blast.

Some guests have shared social media posts of the welcome gifts the Quantico alum, 36, and “Chains” singer, 26, provided their attendees, who traveled to all the way Jodhpur, India, for the occasion.

The goodie bags include a box called an “Oh Sh— Kit,” Indian-inspired snacks and some booklets about both Western and Indian wedding traditions (one is even called “Indian Weddings for Dummies”). The gifts also showed off the couple’s monogram that combines their initials, N and P.

So who’s receiving these custom items? We know the guest list includes the groom’s brothers Frankie Jonas, Kevin Jonas (and his wife Danielle), and Joe Jonas (and his fiancée Sophie Turner), plus the bride’s brother and mother.

PEOPLE has confirmed that Chopra’s close friend Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry will not attend.

The couple arrived in the city where they’ll be tying the knot on Thursday. They’ve been together in India for more than a week now — with the groom flying to Delhi on Nov. 22 to celebrate Thanksgiving with his bride’s family — and walked arm-in-arm as they exited the airport together.

There will be two wedding ceremonies this weekend, one Christian officiated by Jonas’ father and one Hindu to honor Chopra’s heritage.

“It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick’s Christian upbringing,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this week. “They are doing both.”

On Wednesday, the engaged duo was spotted attending a puja ceremony (a prayer ritual often performed to spiritually celebrate an event) at Chopra’s house in Mumbai.

