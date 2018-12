Every Gorgeous Photo from Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Celebrations

Let the fun begin! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were spotted attending a puja ceremony on Wednesday at Chopra’s house in Mumbai, India.

The former Quantico actress wore a baby blue design with a floral pattern and silver embellishments, while her musician fiancé looked marriage-ready in a pink kurta.

A puja ceremony is a prayer ritual often performed to spiritually celebrate an event. Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner also attended the traditional ceremony.